CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Director Purchases $25,720.00 in Stock

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Director Ellyn L. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,709.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE CNO opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. CNO Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on CNO. TheStreet lowered CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 291.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,652,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,122 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,392,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $16,692,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 508.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 250,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 209,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

