Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Position Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 178.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CRUS shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.10.
CRUS opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.74. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.
