Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cimpress by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cimpress by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Shares of CMPR opened at $46.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.16. Cimpress NV has a 52-week low of $43.99 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. Cimpress had a return on equity of 12,360.67% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $820.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cimpress NV will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Cimpress from to in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.