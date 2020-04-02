Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.41, but opened at $14.86. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cimarex Energy shares last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 1,555,264 shares changing hands.

XEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 10,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $181,899.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.94%.

About Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

