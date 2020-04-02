CIBC Trims Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Target Price to C$54.50

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$54.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CAR.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$56.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$55.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$60.14.

Shares of TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$40.82 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a one year low of C$40.76 and a one year high of C$61.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$53.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion and a PE ratio of 5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

