CIBC Cuts Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$43.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$53.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boardwalk REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.19.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

TSE BEI.UN opened at C$22.03 on Monday. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$15.80 and a 1-year high of C$51.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 29.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.20.

In other Boardwalk REIT news, Senior Officer Roberto Geremia sold 37,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.82, for a total transaction of C$1,106,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,945 shares in the company, valued at C$3,696,039.90. Also, Director Arthur Lee Havener Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.88 per share, with a total value of C$53,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$94,080.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.