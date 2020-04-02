China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) Stock Price Up 13.4%

Shares of China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) traded up 13.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $0.98, 162,664 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 163,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Separately, ValuEngine raised China XD Plastics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 million, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China XD Plastics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

China XD Plastics Company Profile

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

