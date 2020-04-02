Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 876.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other Chemed news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total transaction of $534,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at $648,612.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $400.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $432.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.33. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $313.49 and a 12 month high of $513.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. Chemed had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $522.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.00.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.