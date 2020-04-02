Centerra Gold Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a report issued on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.75.

Shares of CG opened at C$8.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.36. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of -79.82. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$5.52 and a one year high of C$13.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

