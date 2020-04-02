CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CDW by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,581,000 after buying an additional 2,576,865 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,921,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $845,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,180 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,998 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,418,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,748,000 after purchasing an additional 523,220 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CDW from $123.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

CDW opened at $88.83 on Thursday. CDW has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.15.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $1,686,428. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

