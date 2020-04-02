Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stake Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,015,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,801 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.90% of Cassava Sciences worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

SAVA stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.73. Cassava Sciences Inc has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Cassava Sciences Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.