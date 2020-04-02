Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Carvana were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 202.8% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 872,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,613,000 after acquiring an additional 584,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Carvana by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,803,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Carvana by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 333,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after purchasing an additional 40,702 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,099,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $29,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $50.56 on Thursday. Carvana Co has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $115.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 2.23.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Carvana from $110.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

