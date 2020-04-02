Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CCBG. BidaskClub lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Capital City Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. Capital City Bank Group has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $338.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average is $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 18.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

