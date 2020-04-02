Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at Raymond James

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CFP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$17.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Canfor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of TSE:CFP opened at C$6.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.47. The stock has a market cap of $828.95 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. Canfor has a 12 month low of C$6.11 and a 12 month high of C$15.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.53.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.52) by C$0.46. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canfor will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

