Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 736,546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 295,027 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $16,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Canadian Solar by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,376,459 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $96,720,000 after buying an additional 118,627 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Solar by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,352 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 37,373 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Canadian Solar by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,756 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

CSIQ stock opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $25.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $945.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.69.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The solar energy provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the solar energy provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSIQ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

