CAE (NYSE:CAE) Raised to Outperform Overweight at National Bank Financial

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69. CAE has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. CAE had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $699.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of CAE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,785,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,468,000 after purchasing an additional 109,350 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of CAE by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,412,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,323,000 after purchasing an additional 441,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CAE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,009,000 after purchasing an additional 149,559 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of CAE by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,722,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,610,000 after purchasing an additional 107,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CAE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,577,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,651,000 after purchasing an additional 74,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

