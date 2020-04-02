Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 163,160 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of -0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $27.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

COG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.