Brokers Offer Predictions for First Quantum Minerals Limited’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) – Raymond James dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.
First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.71 billion.
FM stock opened at C$6.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.11. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.98%.
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.
