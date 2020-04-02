Brokers Offer Predictions for First Quantum Minerals Limited’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) – Raymond James dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.71 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FM. Deutsche Bank cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$13.60 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. CSFB lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.54.

FM stock opened at C$6.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.11. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.98%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

