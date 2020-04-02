Brokerages Set Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target at $49.20

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

WAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

NYSE WAL opened at $29.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.59. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.70. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $180,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 305,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,015,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,868,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,919.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525 and sold 43,805 shares valued at $2,475,150. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,121,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,943,000 after purchasing an additional 181,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $49,976,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,952,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.