Brokerages Set Hapag-Lloyd AG (ETR:HLAG) PT at €36.61

Hapag-Lloyd AG (ETR:HLAG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €36.61 ($42.57).

HLAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.41 ($42.34) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Hapag-Lloyd alerts:

ETR:HLAG opened at €67.00 ($77.91) on Monday. Hapag-Lloyd has a 1-year low of €23.05 ($26.80) and a 1-year high of €82.00 ($95.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €70.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion and a PE ratio of 32.54.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.