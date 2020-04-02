Brian Pratt Acquires 7,800 Shares of Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) Stock

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) major shareholder Brian Pratt acquired 7,800 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $22,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brian Pratt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 27th, Brian Pratt acquired 30,000 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Brian Pratt acquired 205,186 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $761,240.06.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Brian Pratt acquired 300,726 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,686.20.

LMB stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. Limbach Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 million, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMB shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Limbach stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,894 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.28% of Limbach as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

