Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Receiving Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to sentiment analysis. The company earned a media sentiment score indicating negative coverage that is likely to impact the stock's share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have affected Bouygues' score:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYF opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.24. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOUYF shares. ValuEngine raised Bouygues from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

