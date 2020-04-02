Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCEI. TheStreet lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.29 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. Bonanza Creek Energy has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $26.75.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.