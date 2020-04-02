BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €51.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €51.00 ($59.30) target price by Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 97.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BNP. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.70 ($67.09) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €49.70 ($57.79).

BNP opened at €25.87 ($30.08) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($80.43). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €40.20 and its 200 day moving average price is €46.74.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

