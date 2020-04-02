BMO Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:BPET) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.92

BMO Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:BPET) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from BMO Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $3.87. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BPET opened at GBX 307 ($4.04) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 344.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 363.11. The company has a market capitalization of $227.00 million and a P/E ratio of 6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. BMO Private Equity Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 3.77 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 414.19 ($5.45).

