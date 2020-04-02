Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,629.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 453,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 426,830 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $6,757,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 351,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after buying an additional 70,649 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 67,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,025,000 after acquiring an additional 64,749 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average of $35.49.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $109.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.58%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $27,665.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,757.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,733 shares of company stock valued at $114,947 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BXMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $39.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

