BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, December 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.41.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of BB stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 9,229.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth about $32,268,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackBerry by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 728,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 103,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in BlackBerry by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 520,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.