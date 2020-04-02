BioNTech SE’s (NASDAQ:BNTX) Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 7th

BioNTech’s (NASDAQ:BNTX) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 7th. BioNTech had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 10th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BioNTech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $52.92 on Thursday. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at $593,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,759,000. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

