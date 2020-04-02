Bellway plc (LON:BWY) Insider Denise Jagger Purchases 986 Shares

Bellway plc (LON:BWY) insider Denise Jagger purchased 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,993 ($26.22) per share, with a total value of £19,650.98 ($25,849.75).
Shares of BWY opened at GBX 2,156 ($28.36) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,293.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,477.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94. Bellway plc has a 52 week low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,336 ($57.04).
Bellway (LON:BWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 194.40 ($2.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 190 ($2.50) by GBX 4.40 ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bellway plc will post 45238.9996116 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bellway Company Profile
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.
