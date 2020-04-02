Bellway plc (LON:BWY) Insider Denise Jagger Purchases 986 Shares

Bellway plc (LON:BWY) insider Denise Jagger purchased 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,993 ($26.22) per share, with a total value of £19,650.98 ($25,849.75).

Shares of BWY opened at GBX 2,156 ($28.36) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,293.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,477.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94. Bellway plc has a 52 week low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,336 ($57.04).

Bellway (LON:BWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 194.40 ($2.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 190 ($2.50) by GBX 4.40 ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bellway plc will post 45238.9996116 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWY shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 5,470 ($71.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bellway to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 4,801 ($63.15) to GBX 4,180 ($54.99) in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bellway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,905.64 ($51.38).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

