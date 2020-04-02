BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) Short Interest Up 8.9% in March

BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 616,200 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the February 27th total of 565,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BBX Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of BBX Capital from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BBX Capital by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 156,565 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in BBX Capital by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BBX Capital by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after buying an additional 222,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BBX Capital by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 909,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,176 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. 28.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBX opened at $2.03 on Thursday. BBX Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.01.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. BBX Capital had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $234.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BBX Capital will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

