Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Banner by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Banner by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Banner during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANR opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.11. Banner Co. has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $60.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Banner had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $139.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.18 million. On average, analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

