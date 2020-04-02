Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,465,300 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the February 27th total of 3,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 481,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 458.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 402,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BXS shares. ValuEngine cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancorpsouth Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.43.

Bancorpsouth Bank stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $245.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.60 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

