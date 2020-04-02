Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €4.25 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €4.25 ($4.94) price target by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.80 ($3.26) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.42) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays set a €4.70 ($5.47) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €3.76 ($4.37) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €3.63 ($4.22).

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

