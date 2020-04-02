Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $10.96. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Baker Hughes shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 344,482 shares traded.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 15,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $299,368.64. Also, Director William G. Beattie purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 34,622 shares of company stock worth $642,165. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $432,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $12,597,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $7,065,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $7,114,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

