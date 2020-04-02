Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Trading Down 12.1% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) dropped 12.1% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $1.02, approximately 669,577 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 227,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.14). The firm had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 68,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 440,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

