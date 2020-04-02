B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (LON:BPM) Insider Buys £3,079.92 in Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (LON:BPM) insider Daniel Topping acquired 1,878 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £3,079.92 ($4,051.46).

Daniel Topping also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Daniel Topping bought 1,031 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £2,783.70 ($3,661.80).

BPM opened at GBX 162.50 ($2.14) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.94 million and a P/E ratio of 4.95. B.P. Marsh & Partners plc has a one year low of GBX 133 ($1.75) and a one year high of GBX 314 ($4.13). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 220.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 252.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 11.51.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

