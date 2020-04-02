Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from to . The stock had previously closed at $18.53, but opened at $18.07. Axalta Coating Systems shares last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 5,926,935 shares.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 424,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,897,000 after buying an additional 258,696 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,006,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

