AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.60 ($26.28) price target on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.51 ($26.17) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €25.10 ($29.19).

AXA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($32.20). The company has a 50 day moving average of €21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of €23.34.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

