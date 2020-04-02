Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXI opened at $8.60 on Thursday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATXI. ValuEngine raised shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

In other Avenue Therapeutics news, Director Neil Herskowitz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought 15,100 shares of company stock valued at $132,241 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

