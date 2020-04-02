Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Price Down 7.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) shares traded down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $90.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Avalara traded as low as $74.00 and last traded at $74.60, 1,139,890 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 934,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.34.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVLR. Citigroup assumed coverage on Avalara in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $1,342,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $95,208.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,720.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,521 shares of company stock worth $6,328,336. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,407,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,106,000 after buying an additional 1,149,766 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $30,993,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $25,821,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $21,876,000. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,216,000 after purchasing an additional 283,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Avalara Company Profile (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.