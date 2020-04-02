Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $1,882,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 50,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 16,526 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 11,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,419.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 6,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $207,900.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 525,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,764,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 90,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,870. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE:AGO opened at $23.93 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

