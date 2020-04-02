Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) SVP Sells $17,831.88 in Stock

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $17,831.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $483.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.25. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.14% and a negative net margin of 611.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 301.5% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,388,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,368 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 30,507.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,337,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,493,000 after buying an additional 1,333,491 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $14,829,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 328.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after buying an additional 549,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 4,434.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 340,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 333,116 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

