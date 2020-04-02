Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC (LON:AIE) Insider Purchases £4,694.75 in Stock

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC (LON:AIE) insider Jamie Skinner acquired 5,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £4,694.75 ($6,175.68).

Shares of AIE opened at GBX 82 ($1.08) on Thursday. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 119.50 ($1.57). The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 million and a P/E ratio of 8.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 102.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 107.80.

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust alerts:

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Company Profile

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.