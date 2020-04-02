Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC (LON:AIE) Insider Purchases £4,694.75 in Stock

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC (LON:AIE) insider Jamie Skinner acquired 5,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £4,694.75 ($6,175.68).
Shares of AIE opened at GBX 82 ($1.08) on Thursday. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 119.50 ($1.57). The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 million and a P/E ratio of 8.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 102.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 107.80.
Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Story: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.