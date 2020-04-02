Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Issues Earnings Results

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,564.73% and a negative return on equity of 46.22%.

APTX opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.83. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43.

In other Aptinyx news, Director Adam Koppel acquired 3,333,333 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Hombach bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,100 shares in the company, valued at $417,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,420,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,265,412 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.08.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

