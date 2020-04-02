Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Franklin Resources Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,605,328 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 129,421 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.2% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,233,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Apple by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after buying an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1,823.4% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 806,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,187,000 after buying an additional 764,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after buying an additional 633,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Apple from to in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Apple from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.98.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $240.91 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.62 and its 200 day moving average is $271.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,112.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

