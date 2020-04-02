Analysts Offer Predictions for ON Semiconductor Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.19.

ON stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,757,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,177,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,127,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,252,000 after acquiring an additional 638,600 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $297,715.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,004.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $242,581.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 676,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,260,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,762 shares of company stock valued at $985,119. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

