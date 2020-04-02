Analysts Expect Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Post $0.67 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Forest Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.65. Universal Forest Products reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Forest Products will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Forest Products.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 4.07%. Universal Forest Products’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UFPI. Benchmark began coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush began coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Universal Forest Products from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

In other news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $427,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge bought 1,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.86 per share, with a total value of $46,860.00. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.73. Universal Forest Products has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.59%.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

