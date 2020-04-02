American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,072,500 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the February 27th total of 3,760,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,883 shares of company stock worth $2,042,681 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $919,075,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,757,000 after purchasing an additional 442,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in American Tower by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,533,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,818,000 after acquiring an additional 435,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.31.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $206.97 on Thursday. American Tower has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $258.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.12 and its 200 day moving average is $225.13. The firm has a market cap of $102.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.