Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 99.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 406,017 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Capital Management increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.91.

NYSE AEE opened at $67.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.76. Ameren Corp has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

