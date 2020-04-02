AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 318.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMC. Mittleman Brothers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 2,745,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 489,791 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,591,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 982,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 237,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 127,411 shares during the period. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68. The company has a market cap of $329.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.20. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is -11.11%.

AMC has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research cut AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

